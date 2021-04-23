US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Energy Transfer LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

