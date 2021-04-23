Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

