Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

PLUG stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

