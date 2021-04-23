Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Aegon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

