Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.85.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

