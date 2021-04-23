UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.42.

SAP stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

