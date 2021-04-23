Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of SVM opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $964.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

