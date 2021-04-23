JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after buying an additional 185,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

