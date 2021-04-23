Comparing Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triterras and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.20 $6.23 million $0.50 25.62

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Triterras.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Triterras and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Triterras presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.66%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Volatility and Risk

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Triterras on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

