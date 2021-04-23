Raymond James Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$13.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$9.32 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.22%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

