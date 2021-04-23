Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$139.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$137.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$141.22. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$108.30 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,734 shares of company stock worth $28,550,875.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

