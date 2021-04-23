Eight Capital Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$11.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.