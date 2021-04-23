Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.99 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$49.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

