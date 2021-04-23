Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

