Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

