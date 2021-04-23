U.S. Bancorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of USB opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

