Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $367.50

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 360.10 ($4.70), with a volume of 8088957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.70 ($4.71).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

