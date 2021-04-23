Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victoria traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82), with a volume of 24105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 655.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

