Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.38

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 7806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$600.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.