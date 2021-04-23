Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.01. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 6,420 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,690,957 shares of company stock worth $49,356,720 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

