Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.99. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,882 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

