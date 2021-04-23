Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.01. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 6,420 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $574.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,690,957 shares of company stock worth $49,356,720 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

