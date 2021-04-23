Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €166.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €166.00 ($195.29) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

ETR DHER opened at €128.15 ($150.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.68. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

