Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €166.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €166.00 ($195.29) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

ETR DHER opened at €128.15 ($150.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.68. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.