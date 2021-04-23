Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €145.85 ($171.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52 week high of €148.20 ($174.35). The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.68 and a 200 day moving average of €121.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

