JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

FRA:SHA opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.56 and a 200-day moving average of €6.62.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

