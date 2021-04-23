JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.79 ($85.64).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.26 ($88.54) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.83.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

