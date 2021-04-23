JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.79 ($85.64).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.26 ($88.54) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.83.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

