Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

ZAL opened at €90.54 ($106.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.74. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

