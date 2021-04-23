Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

