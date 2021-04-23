Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.18 ($28.45).

GYC stock opened at €22.62 ($26.61) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.78. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

