Critical Survey: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vapotherm alerts:

70.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.07%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 94.82%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $48.10 million 11.65 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -7.92 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 30.17 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -9.61

AVITA Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.