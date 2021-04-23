Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

CCK stock opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

