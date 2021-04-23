Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 62.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 94.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $90.16 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

