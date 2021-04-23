Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

