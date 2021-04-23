Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

