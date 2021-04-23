Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Kering (EPA:KER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of KER opened at €645.40 ($759.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €593.47 and its 200-day moving average is €573.90. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

