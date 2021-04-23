Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

ETR WAC opened at €21.06 ($24.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.60. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 52-week high of €22.64 ($26.64). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.55.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

