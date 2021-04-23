UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €116.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.00 ($151.76).

SAP opened at €120.70 ($142.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

