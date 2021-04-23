Truist Securiti Weighs in on SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

