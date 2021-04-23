Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

GXI opened at €89.70 ($105.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €66.70 ($78.47) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.04.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

