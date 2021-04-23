The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €58.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.65 ($73.71).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.93.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.