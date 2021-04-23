Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mercantile Bank Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $507.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

