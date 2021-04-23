Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$187.36.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$177.17 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

