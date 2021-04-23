Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

