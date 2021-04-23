Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.01. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 114,726 shares.

YGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$87.09 million and a PE ratio of 17.89.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

