United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.03

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and traded as high as $28.08. United Bancshares shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 2,115 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

