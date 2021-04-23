ICAP Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

