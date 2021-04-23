Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.32

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.86. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 401 shares.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $344.08 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

