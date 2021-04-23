Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

