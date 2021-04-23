Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s (CHMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

