Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Boosted by SVB Leerink

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $497.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.